Jackson Merrill sounds ready for the big leagues

Sounding ready and actually being ready for the big leagues are two different things but Padres (now outfield) prospect Jackson Merrill is checking the first of those two boxes.

After Merrill’s two-hit day in Mesa against the Cubs, he spoke confidently while sounding like a team-first guy at the same time.

“This should be the regular,” Merrill told the media when asked about his performance this afternoon. “I just don’t think it should’ve taken us four games to win a game finally...Offense did it’s job. Pitching did it’s job. Defense did it’s job all over the field. That’s what we’re trying to build here is a culture that everybody does one part and comes together and win a game.”

Is that a normal quote we hear all the time from a prospect trying to make the Opening Day squad? I don’t think so.

On his approach at the plate: “Nobody kind of comes at me and scares me. In the box, I feel like own the count. I own the at-bat. I feel like in the past maybe I’ve felt like I’ve fought an uphill battle in the box but lately I just feel like I’ve been in control and I feel like that’s the most important part is being comfortable in there.”

“Take what you get, man,” Merrill said later when asked about his approach on his single through the left side of the infield. “I already had pieced him to left with a four-seam away, so I knew he was going to try and come in. He gave me one that was low and away, and I saw it up, so just take what you get. Two-seam, you can’t really try to do too much there. Bases loaded, put something in play, get something through the infield.”

Does he have to remind himself of who he needs to be in what might feel like a pressure filled environment with the majors in sight?

“This is a game, man. It’s fun. It’s fun coming out here,” Merrill told Kevin Acee. “I could sleep here if I’m being honest so it’s the same thing everywhere. I don’t prepare any differently any day. I come in and be the same player I was in Low-A that I am now.”

That sounds like a player who isn’t overwhelmed by the biggest opportunity of his career. A player that is ready for his time to help the Padres win. He’ll get that opportunity if he keeps playing well—partly because San Diego needs someone like him in the outfield but also because he’ll deserve the honor of being a major leaguer.

A.J. Preller has shown he won’t hold players down just to save the franchise some money. If you’re ready, you’re ready. It’s February 25 so we’re not at that decision time yet but the signs are encouraging.

We can all agree it takes a special mindset for a 20-year-old to be mentally prepared for the highest level of baseball in the world and it sounds like that’s the case with Merrill, who has cemented himself as the player to watch in Peoria.