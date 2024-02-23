 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres shelled in Spring Training opener vs. Dodgers

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, February 23, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Spring training update: Dodgers rout Padres; Musrgove struggles, Matsui shines (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Dodgers’ Eight-Run Rally Forced Fernando Tatis Jr. to Endure the Longest On-Field Interview (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

6 absolute can’t-miss players, 1 per division (MLB.com)

‘Electric’ Pérez hits 99 mph, wows hitters in live BP (MLB.com)

Steinbrenner: Yanks ‘believe they have something to prove’ (MLB.com)

A key theme of Astros Spring Training: Aggressive baserunning (MLB.com)

Will Senga’s injury shake up FA market? (MLB.com)

4 likeliest landing spots for Monty as ST begins (MLB.com)

Cubs’ reunion brings Shota, Seiya together for BP showdown (MLB.com)

Sale’s confidence growing after facing hitters (MLB.com)

Judge recruit Verdugo ready to bring ‘flair’ to Yankees (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)

Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)

Free Agent and Hot Stove Tracker (MLB.com)

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

