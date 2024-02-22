Spring Training Game #1: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, February 22, 2024, 12:10 p.m. PT
Location: Peoria Stadium, Peoria, AZ
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Starting Pitching Matchup: Joe Musgrove (SD) vs. Gavin Stone (LAD)
HAPPY GAME DAY TO ALL THOSE WHO OBSERVE pic.twitter.com/WkNkQvOjsi— San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 22, 2024
