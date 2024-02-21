Former Padre Eric Hosmer retires

Eric Hosmer hasn’t gotten much attention in San Diego since he hasn’t been a Padre for a couple years but he’s back in the news today after announcing his retirement from baseball. The 34-year-old played 4+ seasons with the Padres, earning just 3.7 bWAR in almost 600 games ($0.6 million dollar FanGraphs value in four full seasons).

Excited to take on this new challenge, MoonBall Media, and our first project, The Diggin’ Deep Podcast. The playing days are unfortunately over but I’m committed to giving back to the baseball community that helped shaped my life. Episode 1 live now. https://t.co/EjfJjgb5aJ pic.twitter.com/PlcX5h4fXc — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) February 21, 2024

While Hosmer came into San Diego being a World Series champion and one off the bigger known players in Major League Baseball, he wasn’t able to replicate what he did with the Kansas City Royals.

His average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS were all worse in San Diego compared to Kansas City. In the previous four seasons with the Royals, Hosmer hit 77 home runs and drove in 349 runs before coming to Petco Park and hitting 61 homers with 269 RBI from 2018-2021.

Although Hosmer is done playing, the Padres still owe him $24+ million over the next two seasons since he was traded by the club (to the Boston Red Sox) and didn’t retire on his own with the Padres.

While the Padres did make the postseason in a shortened 2020 season, Hosmer was not a part of any full season postseason team during his tenure and didn’t ever reach an All-Star Game as a Friar.