Good Morning San Diego: Padres sign 2 to minor league contracts

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Padres Sign Austin Davis, Zach Reks To Minor League Deals (MLB Trade Rumors)

San Diego Padres 2024 top 20 prospects: Ethan Salas, Jackson Merrill lead the way (The Athletic)

Snell has an offer on the table from Yankees (source) (MLB.com)

MLB News

How 10 teams can defy their playoff odds in ‘24 (MLB.com)

Rays add INF Amed Rosario on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

Equipped with a new swing, Peña looks to regain his power stroke (MLB.com)

J-Rod ready to move past ‘sophomore slump’ (MLB.com)

Ryu headed back to KBO (report) (MLB.com)

Domínguez reaches throwing stage of TJ rehab (MLB.com)

Mookie Wilson bringing BBQ to Hall of Fame’s East-West Classic (MLB.com)

On ‘Homer at the Bat’ anniversary, analyzing Springfield’s All-Star ringers (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)

Free Agent and Hot Stove Tracker (MLB.com)

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

