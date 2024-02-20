Good Morning San Diego: Padres ex Juan Soto arrives at Yankees Spring Training

San Diego Padres News
‘Glad he’s on our team’: Hader dazzles fellow Astros stars (MLB.com)
Snell has an offer on the table from Yankees (source) (MLB.com)
‘The Generational Juan Soto’ touches down at Yankees camp (MLB.com)
MLB News
Ohtani’s first live BP homer with Dodgers a no-doubt crowd pleaser (MLB.com)
Bellinger has had ‘some discussions’ with former team (MLB.com)
Sandoval serious about comeback: ‘I missed it a lot’ (MLB.com)
Hendriks agrees to 2-year deal with Red Sox (source) (MLB.com)
Seager on his mic drop moment from WS parade: ‘Very much on a whim’ (MLB.com)
Trout doesn’t want to be traded now, ‘can’t predict the future’ (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)
Free Agent and Hot Stove Tracker (MLB.com)
Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)
Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)
Loading comments...