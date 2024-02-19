 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Yankees interested in signing Padres ex Blake Snell

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, February 19, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Yankees Reportedly Showing ‘Serious Interest’ In Signing Ex-Padres Star (Sports Illustrated)

Joe Musgrove to start San Diego Padres first Cactus League game against the Dodgers (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Predicting this year’s stolen base leader (MLB.com)

Judge has preferred lineup spot, and he might finally get to hit there regularly (MLB.com)

Harper on possible extension, being an everyday first baseman (MLB.com)

Bregman primed for breakout in potential last year in Houston (MLB.com)

Is there still a chance Snell ends up in New York? (MLB.com)

Why Soler can put an end to this long Giants drought (MLB.com)

Next offseason’s best free agent at each position (MLB.com)

Fantasy baseball’s top starting pitchers are ... (MLB.com)

16 notable names battling for big league jobs as non-roster invitees (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)

Free Agent and Hot Stove Tracker (MLB.com)

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

