Xander Bogaerts and Ha-Seong Kim flipping spots in 2024

Big news out of Peoria on day one of full squad spring training: Mike Shildt announced that Xander Bogaerts will be at second base and Ha-Seong Kim will be the shortstop in 2024. While it’s not etched in stone, that is the plan.

Bogaerts has played zero career games at second base but making the transition from shortstop to second probably isn’t as difficult as shortstop to the outfield like Fernando Tatis Jr. has done. Jackson Merrill is in the process of doing that now as well (although it may not be full-time).

Seeing sacrifice on day one from one of the Padres stars should be seen as an encouraging sign for what’s to come in 2024, as we know there wasn’t enough of that last season. Bogaerts already has his $280 million so there was no acceptable reason for him to not be a team-first guy right now.

Kim, 28, won the utility Gold Glove last season and is one of the best defensive players in the game. He posted a 5.8 WAR in 2023 and was one of the bright spots of a disappointing season.