Padres announce “Padres TV” and Spring Training broadcast schedule

The San Diego Padres have announced how fans can watch the team’s games in 2024 via streaming and it is through their new direct-to-consumer platform Padres.TV, which is not MLB.TV.

All fans will need to purchase Padres.TV to watch the team’s games—yes, even season ticket holders. MLB out of market games will be free to season ticket holders, as they will receive a free MLB.TV Subscription as a membership benefit in 2024.

Fans can purchase the Padres TV package for $99.99 or the Padres TV + MLB TV package for $199.99 through this link.

The Spring Training broadcast schedule was also announced, which includes seven live games through Padres TV.

Below is the Padres full broadcast schedule:

February 22 vs. Dodgers @ 12:10 — ESPN and 97.3 The Fan

February 23 @ Dodgers @ 12:05 — ESPN and Padres.com Audio Webcast

February 24 vs. Brewers @ 12:10 — 97.3FM The Fan

February 25 @ Cubs @ 12:05 — 97.3FM The Fan

February 26 vs. Guardians @ 12:10 — MLB x SD

February 27 vs Royals @ 12:10 — Padres.com Webcast

February 28 @ White Sox @ 12:05 — Padres.com Audio Webcast

February 29 @ Athletics @ 12:05 — Padres.com Audio Webcast

March 1 @ Brewers (SS) @ 12:10

March 1 vs. Angels (SS) @ 12:10 — Padres.com Webcast

March 2 @ Giants @ 12:05 — 97.3FM The Fan

March 3 vs. Mariners @ 12:10 — MLB x SD (Pass through to SEA) and 97.3FM The Fan

March 4 vs. Cubs @ 12:10 — Padres.com Webcast

March 5 @ Diamondbacks @ 12:10 — Pass through from AZ

March 6 vs. Reds @ 12:10 — Padres.com Webcast

March 7 — OFF DAY

March 8 vs. Giants @ 5:40 — 97.3FM The Fan and Padres.com Webcast

March 9 vs. White Sox @ 12:10 — 97.3FM The Fan and Padres.com Webcast

March 10 @ Angels @ 1:10 — 97.3FM The Fan

March 11 @ Mariners @ 1:10 — Padres.com Webcast

March 12 vs. Diamondbacks @ 1:10 — MLB x SD (Pass through to AZ)

March 13 vs. Athletics @ 1:10 — Padres.com Webcast

March 15 vs. Mariners @ 1:10 — Breakout Game/Prospects Game — Pass through from SEA and 97.3FM The Fan

The Padres will also have a new member of their broadcast team in 2024. Mariluz Cook will serve as a host and sideline reporter after Annie Heilbrunn and Mark Sweeney were not brought back.

“Cook brings diverse experience as a sports broadcaster, most recently as a sports anchor for KSL 5 TV (NBC Affiliate), and sideline reporter for KSL Sports’ Game Night Live,” the Padres said today. “She has also served as host for the NBA’s Utah Jazz, ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, and was the Broadcast and Digital Media Director for the Big Sky Conference. A life-long baseball fan, Cook covered collegiate baseball at Florida Atlantic University.”