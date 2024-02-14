Do the Padres prefer Jackson Merrill as one of their starting outfielders on Opening Day?

We’ve seen the San Diego Padres successfully move a talented shortstop to the outfield and it sure seems like they’re trying to do that again. Jackson Merrill—one of the club’s best prospects—will be spending a lot of time in the outfield this spring as he competes for an Opening Day roster spot.

Despite having less than 50 games under his belt in Double-A, the Padres believe in Merrill’s talent and think he has the athleticism to learn new positions while adjusting to the big league level.

You may be wondering why the Padres are trying him in the outfield when part of the reason why he’s one of the top prospects in the game is because of the value he brings as a shortstop. As manager Mike Shildt recently said, there’s obviously a need in the outfield.

“We’re going to start with a fair amount of outfield work...with a combination of center and the left,” Shildt told the media in Peoria this week. “We have some openings, so he’ll get those opportunities.”

He could end up moving back to the infield full-time in 2025 if Ha-Seong Kim departs but his best chance to play every day ASAP in the bigs is in the outfield because of the talent already holding spots in the infield.

The 2023 group of Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth seems to be the infield San Diego is rolling with again for 2024 and none of those guys are moving to the outfield to make room for a guy who’s never played in the major leagues before.

That’s fine with Merrill though, as he wants to be able to help in any way he can. “I just see it as an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to help. We have great guys around the field already. So whatever position needs to be filled…that’s what I want to do. I want to be a productive person on the team...Do something different every day, try to help the team win one way or another.”

The Padres have to love his team-first mindset about this potential move to the outfield grass and let’s face it: they probably prefer he is one of the starting outfielders on Opening Day.

San Diego has around $20 million left to spend, according to Kevin Acee, so that leaves room for likely just one more signing of significance. Harrison Bader and Kevin Kiermaier got deals for more than $10 million this offseason and it doesn’t appear that the Padres want to give those types of players that much money so why should we think Michael A. Taylor or Tommy Pham will be coming into the Peoria clubhouse anytime soon?

Let’s say the Padres have to spend $10 million on free agent Michael Lorenzen and then they go get veteran Brandon Belt for $5 million, then that leaves them with almost no room to go get any free agent outfielder of significance.

That’s where Merrill comes in. The Padres certainly hope he performs well in spring training because he’d be making almost nothing—which is great for a team on a budget—and they can say he earned his way onto the roster like Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2019.

We may find out it’s still too early for Merrill to get the call but based on the club’s circumstances why wouldn’t the Padres hope the 20-year-old balls out and makes it on Opening Day?