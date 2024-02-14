Good Morning San Diego: Padres rumored to trade Ha-Seong Kim

San Diego Padres News
Padres looking for upgrades; could Kim be moved? (MLB.com)
The Opener: Cooper, Padres, MLBTR Chat (MLB Trade Rumors)
Jurickson Profar Rejoins the Padres’ Not-So-Crowded Outfield (FanGraphs)
Padres pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training 2024 (MLB.com)
Jurickson Profar, Padres agree to deal (source) (MLB.com)
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Padres add Jurickson Profar (NBC Sports)
MLB News
9 new City Connect uniforms coming in 2024 (MLB.com)
Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)
Here’s a first prediction at Astros’ Opening Day roster (MLB.com)
Soler agrees to 3-year deal with Giants (source) (MLB.com)
Jenny Cavnar to make history as A’s primary play-by-play announcer (MLB.com)
New faces arrive at Cubs camp, but are more on the way? (MLB.com)
Royals pick proposed spot for new ballpark (MLB.com)
MLB.TV is back and better than ever for 2024 (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)
Free Agent and Hot Stove Tracker (MLB.com)
Loading comments...