Padres FanFest set for March 24

The San Diego Padres announced their plans for the 2024 FanFest. Below is information from the team on what’s happening:

“This season marks the 20th Anniversary of Petco Park and there’s so much to celebrate! Festivities begin with Padres FanFest, presented by SeatGeek, on Sunday, March 24 from 12:30-5:30 PM, featuring scheduled appearances by Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Mike Shildt and more. Padres Members receive early entry at 12 PM.

This year’s event will include the opportunity for fans to see the transformed and newly renovated Gallagher Square, take photos and receive autographs from Padres players and alumni, and watch and get to know our players during a workout on the field. NEW this year, we’re hosting an inaugural Celebrity/Alumni Softball game, which will pit Padres alumni Trevor Hoffman and Tony Gwynn, Jr. against each other as opposing managers facing off in a softball game featuring notable Padres fans who are NFL, Olympic, NWSL, WNBA, UFC, collegiate and entertainment legends.

Tickets to Padres FanFest are free and must be claimed in advance. Fans are limited to four (4) tickets per person. Season Ticket Members will have first access to claim FanFest tickets on Thursday, February 15.

All fans can claim tickets to FanFest on Friday, February 16, while supplies last.”