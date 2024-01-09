Mark Sweeney not part of Padres broadcast team in 2024

Mark Sweeney will not be on the San Diego Padres broadcast team in 2024, according to Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Sweeney says the Padres informed him he would not be asked back a couple weeks after San Diego’s 2023 season ended.

“They said they’re set with the people they had. It was a changing climate, is what they said. We all understand what the pandemic has done and MLB taking over. I didn’t think it was going to be that abrupt. I thought it would be reduced, for sure,” Sweeney told Miller.

“It’s time to look into other things.”

Those other things will include a new gig with another team but it has not been made official yet so Sweeney did not specify which team he’d be broadcasting for. He will also continue to do his national studio stuff with Fox.

Sweeney had been on the broadcasting team since 2012 when games were on Fox Sports San Diego.

The 2024 Padres broadcast team seems like it will be Don Orsillo, Mark Grant, Bob Scanlan, Mike Pomeranz, Jesse Agler and Tony Gwynn Jr. (with Sam Levitt doing pre and post game shows for 97.3 The Fan).