Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Blake Snell ‘privately expresses interest’ with team in free agency

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, January 5, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Snell has privately expressed interest in joining this team (report) (MLB.com)

Padres Sign Oscar Mercado, Kevin Plawecki To Minor League Deals (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

10 quiet teams that still could make a noisy move (MLB.com)

Plenty of power left on free agent market (MLB.com)

Are these AL East rivals vying for Cease? (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: RHP Cronin claimed off waivers; RHP Kuhnel DFA’d (MLB.com)

HOF ballot update: 8 crucial questions as announcement nears (MLB.com)

Mets agree to deal with former Gold Glover Bader (source) (MLB.com)

This club is viewed as Montgomery’s ‘first choice’ (MLB.com)

Prospects primed to break out in ‘24 — one for each team (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent still available, sorted by position (MLB.com)

Most stunning offseason trades in history (MLB.com)

Free-agent signings that shook up MLB (MLB.com)

