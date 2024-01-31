Padres signing Wandy Peralta

The San Diego Padres have made their first move since the beginning of the year and it’s another reliever. They’ve reportedly agreed to a four-year deal (or one-year deal since there are three player opt-outs) with former New York Yankee Wandy Peralta.

Free-agent left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta in agreement with Padres on four-year, $16.5M contract with three opt-outs, sources tells me and @dennistlin. Deal is pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 31, 2024

The biggest areas of need are still outfield and in the rotation so this was one of those A.J. Preller moves that nobody saw coming. Peralta, 32, has posted two sub-three ERA seasons each of the last two years, appearing in 63 games last season (his highest appearance total since way back in 2016 when he was a Red).

I wouldn’t expect Peralta to be the closer but this is another guy Mike Shildt can potentially go to in high-leverage situations. If you need a ground ball, call Peralta’s name. He has a ground ball rate of over 50% in four of his last five big league seasons.

If you’re into Baseball Savant, there’s a lot of red on his page so you’ll have fun taking a look at it.