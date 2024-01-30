Padres Announce 2024 Player Development & Minor League Coaching Staffs

The San Diego Padres announced their major league coaching staff weeks ago but had yet to announce their minor league plans until today.

Below are some of the interesting title changes in the organization:

Oscar Bernard reassigned from major league staff to Hitting Coordinator

Scott Coolbaugh reassigned from major league staff to Hitting Advisor

Pete Zamora promoted to Triple-A El Paso manager from Single-A Lake Elsinore

Mike Daly named High-A manager (will also be Assistant Director of Player Development)

Mike Shildt and A.J. Preller promoted a number of minor league coaches to the major league staff for the 2024 season, which might be a signal to fans that they plan on giving prospects some opportunities this season to provide an impact.