Updated: Padres announce 2024 coaching staff

The San Diego Padres have announced their 2024 coaching staff:

— San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 3, 2024

Usually coaching staffs don’t take this long to fill but as long as this is the right staff for Mike Shildt then that’s all that matters. Ruben Niebla, Ben Fritz, David Macias, Brian Esposito and Peter Summerville are returning after spending a various number of years with the Padres on the major league coaching staff. Mike McCoy (no, not that Mike McCoy) and Pat O’Sullivan have been in the minors with San Diego.

Below is information from the Padres on the other coaches:

Leiper, 57, joins the Padres coaching staff as third base coach, infield & base running instructor after spending the last four seasons (2020–23) with the San Francisco Giants as coordinator of outfield & baserunning in their player development system. From December 2013 through the 2018 season, Leiper was the Toronto Blue Jays first base coach after originally joining the Jays in 2013 as a senior advisor in player development. The Whittier, Calif. native’s coaching career began with the New York Mets in 1996 before he joined the Montreal Expos in 2000 to manage in their minor league system. In 2003, he managed one season in the Red Sox system before taking the helm of the Orioles’ Triple-A club in 2004. From 2006–2008, he worked in the Pittsburgh Pirates system, three as a manager at Double-A. He joined the Florida Marlins in 2009, led Double-A Jacksonville to a 2010 Southern League championship and then served as Florida’s roving minor league defensive coordinator from 2011–12. He coached for Canada’s 2004 Olympic team and was on Team Canada’s coaching staff for each of the five World Baseball Classics. He served on the Baseball Canada staff that won bronze medals at both the 2008 and 2011 Baseball World Cups and the Gold Medal at the 2011 Pan-Am Games. As a player, the outfielder, third baseman and first baseman played 12 minor league seasons with the Tigers (1985–90, ’95), Mets (1991, ’96), Royals (1992) and Pirates (1993–94), hitting .273 (1069-for-3910) with 40 homers and 460 RBI in his career.

Rodriguez, 62, joins the Padres coaching staff as hitting coach after spending the previous six seasons (2018–23) as assistant hitting coach for the Cleveland Guardians. 2024 will mark his 48th season in professional baseball as a player, instructor or coach. He spent five seasons (2013–17) in the same position with the Boston Red Sox, as the club led the Majors in combined runs scored over that span and ranked third in total hits and batting average, highlighted by the eighth World Series trophy in Red Sox history in 2013. He served as assistant hitting coach for the 2014 American League All-Star squad, and that season was named “Man of the Year” by the BoSox Club, an award given annually to a deserving team member recognizing not only their contribution to the success of the team on the field, but also their cooperation and efforts in community endeavors. From 2007–12, the New York, N.Y. native served as the Red Sox’ minor league hitting coordinator, a position he also held in 2002. For three seasons (2004–06), he was the club’s Latin field coordinator, was a minor league hitting instructor in 2003, and also served as a hitting coach in the Red Sox farm system for six years (1996–01). The first baseman, third baseman and outfielder played parts of 19 professional seasons in the Orioles (1977–84), Padres (1985), Cardinals (1986–87), Twins (1988–91), Phillies (1992–93), Marlins (1994), and Red Sox (1995) organizations. He appeared in 17 Major League games over stints with Baltimore (1984) and Minnesota (1989) and hit .429 (12-for-28). In 1,759 minor league games, he batted .295 (1905-for-6468) with 102 HR and 774 RBI.

McCoy, 42, joins the Major League coaching staff as assistant hitting coach for his ninth season in the Padres organization, most recently serving as minor league hitting coordinator for the past two years (2022–23). The San Diego, Calif. native served as manager for Single-A Lake Elsinore for the 2021 campaign after managing Single-A Tri-City in 2019. He originally joined the Padres in 2016 as an assistant coach for Lake Elsinore and held the same role for the Arizona Rookie-Level Padres from 2017–18. Prior to coaching, the former infielder played 14 professional seasons in the minor league systems for Baltimore, Boston, San Diego and St. Louis, including parts of four Major League seasons with Colorado (2009) and Toronto (2010–12).

O’Sullivan, 46, joins the Major League coaching staff as assistant hitting coach for his seventh season in the Padres organization, most recently serving as hitting coach for Double-A San Antonio in 2023. The Oak Lawn, Ill. native served in the same post for Lake Elsinore for two seasons (2021–22) after originally joining the organization as hitting coach for Single-A Tri-City from 2018–19. The former first baseman and outfielder played four seasons in the minor league systems of the Mets and Orioles before spending seven years in the Independent League and Mexican League.

Barba, 39, joins the Major League coaching staff as Major League field coordinator for his third season in the Padres organization. He originally joined the Padres as minor league infield coordinator in 2022 before serving as assistant field coordinator/infield coordinator for the 2023 season. The Van Nuys, Calif. native spent nine seasons (2013–21) in the Angels organization, serving as assistant field coordinator from 2020–21 after managing Single-A Inland Empire for two years (2018–19). He also served as hitting coach for Double-A Mobile (2017), Single-A Inland Empire (2016), Single-A Burlington (2015), Rookie-Level Orem (2014) and the Arizona Fall League Angels (2013). Prior to his professional coaching debut, he was an assistant coach in 2011 and 2012 at alma mater, the University of New Mexico. The middle infielder played four minor league seasons with the Brewers (2006–07) and Braves (2009–10), tallying a career .205 average (157-for-766) with 34 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 71 RBI in 242 minor league games.

Shildt had a zoom presser with the media and here are some of the main takeaways: