Good Morning San Diego: Padres sign relief pitcher Matt Festa

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, January 29, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Sign Matt Festa To Minor League Deal (MLB Trade Rumors)

Blake Snell News: Yankees Stars’ Pushed Team to Sign Former Padres’ Ace This Offseason (Sports Illustrated)

Padres Manager Mike Shildt Offers Huge Praise for San Diego’s Top Prospect (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

No. 22 prospect inks 6-year extension before MLB debut (MLB.com)

Scherzer, deGrom provide injury updates (MLB.com)

A new suitor for Cease has reportedly emerged (MLB.com)

Brown focused on consistency with offseason work (MLB.com)

Hoskins leaves lasting impact on Phillies fans (MLB.com)

Bryant determined to prove self to Rockies fans (MLB.com)

Mets reportedly still searching for relievers after Ottavino deal (MLB.com)

Look for these players to make bids for history in ‘24 (MLB.com)

Sasaki reiterates ‘desire to play’ in MLB — but how soon? (MLB.com)

Here are the brand-new Top 100 Prospects for 2024 (MLB.com)

Watch highlights of the new Top 10 prospects (MLB.com)

All of our No. 1 overall prospects, ranked (MLB.com)

Here is MLB’s No. 1 prospect at each position (MLB.com)

No. 2 prospect Chourio, 3 more Brewers among top 50 (MLB.com)

