Padres announce non-roster spring training invitees

No major league roster additions have been made since the beginning of the month but the San Diego Padres did announce which players not on the roster are being invited to spring training.

We have extended Major League Spring Training invitations to 32 players.



Details: https://t.co/g3LCg66c92 pic.twitter.com/dRr9XjlfLR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 26, 2024

Who knows how many of these players actually will be on the flight to South Korea but there are plenty of names that will be interesting to keep an eye on this spring.

Of course Ethan Salas is the big name that a lot of fans are excited about but Jackson Merrill, Jakob Marsee, Robby Snelling and Drew Thorpe are four that fans should be excited to see more of.

Merrill is the best prospect in the system other than Salas and it feels like 2024 is the year he ends up making his way to Petco Park. The 20-year-old held his own in last year’s spring training for his age and has an .802 OPS so far in his minor league career. The big question with him is where will he play when he gets called up?

Snelling and Thorpe, who was the big prospect acquired in the Juan Soto trade, seem to be a little bit away from getting the call but A.J. Preller mentioned Marsee as someone who will be getting the opportunity to fight for a big league job this spring. If he makes the roster, it should be as the starting center fielder or they might as well allow him to play every day in the minors.

Some around baseball though, including Jim Callis, don’t think it’s the right time to bring Marsee up after less than 600 at-bats in the minors—none of those being above Double-A (.820 career OPS). However, you never know with Preller and the Padres, especially when there’s no veteran center fielder on the roster at the moment.

Do you think any of these non-roster invitees will make the roster?