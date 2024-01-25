Padres release 2024 giveaway schedule

Unlike the Oakland A’s, the San Diego Padres have a ton of giveaways set for the 2024 season, which were announced today by the team.
What’s poppin’? Brand new giveaways, just dropped ‘em.— San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 25, 2024
: https://t.co/DAB2KXuquk pic.twitter.com/lyX8z9Eas5
Below is a full list:
March 29 vs. Giants: Opening Series Hat
April 2 vs. Cardinals: City Connect Poncho
April 10 vs. Cubs: Manny Machado Home Run Bobblehead
April 29 vs. Reds: Knit Beanie (with Removable Pom)
May 11 vs. Rockies: Joe Musgrove & Theo Bobblehead
May 28 vs. Marlins: City Connect Belt Bag
June 6 vs. Diamondbacks: Xander Bogaerts Bobblehead
June 11 vs. A’s: Joe Musgrove Basketball Jersey
June 20 vs. Brewers: 619 Aloha Shirt
June 23 vs. Brewers: Kids Giveaway-Rookie Plush Pillow
June 25 vs. Nationals: Ha-Seong Kim Bobblehead
July 10 vs. Mariners: ‘84 Throwback Hat
August 12 vs. Pirates: Gwynn Henley Jersey
August 20 vs. Twins: Manny Machado Collectible Pin
August 22 vs. Mets: Tatis Jr. City Connect Bucket Hat
August 25 vs. Mets: Kids Giveaway-Padres Tin Lunchbox
September 4 vs. Tigers: City Connect Hoodie
September 18 vs. Astros: Tatis Jr. Platinum Glove Bobblehead
