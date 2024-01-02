Report: Padres close to signing Woo Suk Go

Jon Heyman is reporting the San Diego Padres are close to signing Korean reliever Woo Suk Go. Despite having Robert Suarez and Yuki Matsui, Heyman says he’s likely to be the team’s closer (not sure if I believe that).

Korean righthander Woo Suk Go close to signing with Padres. Likely to be their closer. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 3, 2024

Go, 25, pitched for the LG Twins in South Korea for the past seven seasons, posting a sub 3 ERA in three of the seven years. He has combined for 87 saves in the last three years. His posting window ends tomorrow at 2 p.m. so the Padres are getting this done almost at the deadline.

If this signing does indeed happen, it shouldn’t be a significant contract financially or else the Padres wouldn’t be in on him. One more reliever was wanted by Preller so this should be it major league roster wise in the bullpen this winter.

Like Matsui when he signed, I’m not going to go too much into Go because I’ve never heard of him before this offseason but here are highlights: