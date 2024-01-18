 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres sign impressive international prospect

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, January 18, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Sign Leodalis De Vries, Top International Prospect In 2024 Class — College Baseball, MLB Draft, Prospects (Baseball America)

San Diego Padres sign top international prospect Leodalis De Vries, 17, to their system (NBC 7 San Diego)

Former Padres Pitcher Acquired in Blockbuster Trade Joins NL West Rival on Minor League Deal (Sports Illustrated)

Padres first spring training workouts announced - The San Diego Union-Tribune

MLB News

Yankees eyeing top free-agent relievers (reports) (MLB.com)

The No. 1 second baseman right now is only just getting started (MLB.com)

2024 Spring Training first workout dates announced (MLB.com)

From scout to assistant GM: Dickey’s ascension through Astros’ ranks (MLB.com)

Could this All-Star closer be on the move? (MLB.com)

7 teams poised to improve by leaps and bounds (MLB.com)

Cuban RHP Yariel Rodríguez agrees to deal with Blue Jays (reports) (MLB.com)

Attention all pitchers: Acuña teeing off left-handed (MLB.com)

Forever Amazin’: Mets set dates for Doc, Straw’s uni retirement ceremonies (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent still available, sorted by position (MLB.com)

Most stunning offseason trades in history (MLB.com)

Free-agent signings that shook up MLB (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...