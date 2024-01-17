As we wait, the Padres still have tons of free agent options

It has been a LONG offseason. Padres fans have seen Nick Martinez, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo depart the pitching staff, Juan Soto and Trent Grisham get traded, the team chairman pass away and the manager leave for an NL West rival. Oh, and we’re just waiting for when Blake Snell and Josh Hader will go sign somewhere else too.

Meanwhile what has A.J. Preller done?

Not enough—if the season started today. Good news is that it doesn’t and moves can still happen during spring training, which is what it feels like is going to happen (and not just in Peoria but around almost all of Major League Baseball).

I’d say at least one more trade involving the Padres is likely but obviously there will be some additions via free agency. San Diego still needs at least one starting pitcher (preferably left-handed), a starting left fielder, a starting center fielder (sorry Jose Azocar), a better bench and a first base power bat.

Good news is there are plenty of names still available. The question is what combination will Preller and his team choose.

Which of these free agents are appealing to you?