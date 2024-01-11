Padres agree to deals with all arbitration eligible players

The Padres have avoided arbitration with all of their arbitration eligible players, according to the team.

We have avoided arbitration with 4 players, agreeing to terms with RHPs Enyel De Los Santos and Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka and LHP Adrian Morejon on 1-year contracts through 2024.



All salary arbitration eligible players are now signed. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 11, 2024

Fans can complain about Preller making some bad signings and trades but what they can’t do is criticize his arbitration dealings with players.

There have been some big name players, such as Corbin Burnes, who have had some pretty bad arbitration experiences with their clubs but Preller and his team have prevented that from happening with every single player since he has become the GM.

This obviously doesn’t guarantee anything win-wise but it can’t hurt to have players not feel a certain way about how their GM operates financially.

De Los Santos, King and Higashioka are expected to have significant roles for San Diego in 2024. De Los Santos, who posted a 3.29 ERA last season and has three years of control, was acquired for Scott Barlow earlier this offseason and could end up being one of the high leverage relievers for Mike Shildt.

King (2.75 ERA, 1.146 WHIP in 2023) is slotted in as the Padres three starter behind Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish. There is no firm four or five starters at the moment. Higashioka will be Luis Campusano’s backup entering 2024.

Morejon, on the other hand, has the talent to impact the club but him staying healthy is a big question mark. The most innings he’s pitched in the big leagues is 34 (2022). The 24-year-old is coming off a season where he had a sprained left elbow and dealt with knee inflammation.