Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Mike Shildt sounds off on coaching staff

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Manager Media Availability at the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Prospect Report: San Diego Padres 2024 Imminent Big Leaguers (FanGraphs Baseball)

San Diego Padres Manager Mike Shildt Very Optimistic Over New Additions to Coaching Staff (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Could White Sox be waiting for right time to deal Cease? (MLB.com)

Marlins hire trailblazer Balkovec as director of player development (sources) (MLB.com)

‘I got out of the pool ... and I had already been traded’ (MLB.com)

Ranking Snell’s 11 likeliest destinations (MLB.com)

Early Dodgers lineup projection: Damage potential from top to bottom (MLB.com)

White Sox seeking ‘right fit for all parties’ in Cease talks (MLB.com)

Amateur stars to learn from CC, Greene and more at 7th annual DREAM Series (MLB.com)

Is Buehrle a Hall of Famer? Not according to Buehrle (MLB.com)

Here’s how recent trades shake up Rays’ roster (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent still available, sorted by position (MLB.com)

Most stunning offseason trades in history (MLB.com)

Free-agent signings that shook up MLB (MLB.com)

