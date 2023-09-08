Tim Hill named Padres 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominee

It was announced earlier today that Tim Hill is the San Diego Padres Roberto Clemente award nominee for the 2023 season. According to MLB, “The Roberto Clemente Award is bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

For anyone who follows the Padres social media channels, you will frequently see Hill in attendance for their community events so this should be no surprise that he is getting this honor. You can vote for Hill here!

Congratulations to Tim Hill on being named the Padres 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominee



Vote for Tim: https://t.co/p3OG5ETSiS pic.twitter.com/KrQjb96oG9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 8, 2023

There is a lot of great information available here on Hill’s story. Below are just some highlights of Hill’s involvement in the community.

During Spring Training in 2015, he was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent eight months of chemotherapy before being cleared the following year.

A group of teens battling cancer from Rady Children’s Hospital visited Arizona during Spring Training, and Tim was the first to run out and greet the group. He shared his personal story and connected with them by inspiring them to see that anything is possible.

He attends the Rady Children’s Hospital Celebration of Champions event, where pediatric cancer patients, along with family members, perform an Olympic-style relay, passing the “Torch of Life” from one to another, symbolizing their spirit and determination to fight their life-threatening diseases.

He donates blood at the Padres Annual Blood Drive and interacts with Make-A-Wish kids who come out monthly to the ballpark

He volunteers for events as early as 9 a.m., even after a late-night game. Hill volunteered during the Mexico series at a Padres clinic with 250 kids from Liga Olmeca and YMCA Mexico

Congrats to Tim on this amazing honor!