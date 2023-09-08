Game #142: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros

San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros, September 8, 2023, 5:10 p.m. PT
Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Manny still DHing with Snell getting the start pic.twitter.com/0RjhYWmXq8— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) September 8, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
Loading comments...