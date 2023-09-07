Good Morning San Diego: Should Padres re-sign Gary Sanchez?

San Diego Padres News
Slugging Gary Sanchez presents Padres with offseason choice — commit to catcher or watch him walk (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres to host first-ever rodeo at Petco Park (FOX 5 San Diego)
San Diego Padres newcomers: 1 player to keep, 1 to send far away and 1 to debate (Fansided)
MLB News
Slumping Harper ditches beard, comes through ‘for the boys’ (MLB.com)
Domínguez (3 hits, HR) makes himself at home in Bronx (MLB.com)
Glasnow ties career high with 14 K’s to help Rays take series (MLB.com)
Strider struggles vs. Cardinals as Braves lose third straight (MLB.com)
9-run 5th inning propels Marlins to 6-game win streak (MLB.com)
Former MLBers feel like kids again playing Bananas (MLB.com)
‘23 Draftees off to hot starts — one for each team (MLB.com)
Mariners’ 3 homers, Gilbert’s 9 K’s lead to victory in Cincy finale (MLB.com)
Manning’s season over (broken foot) after 119.5 mph comebacker. But he got the out (MLB.com)
Watch out! 5 clubs that could play spoiler in the stretch run (MLB.com)
Postseason Watch: Bracket, key matchups and more (MLB.com)
MLB postseason tiebreaker rules, explained (MLB.com)
