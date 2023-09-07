 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Should Padres re-sign Gary Sanchez?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, September 7, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres News

Slugging Gary Sanchez presents Padres with offseason choice — commit to catcher or watch him walk (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres to host first-ever rodeo at Petco Park (FOX 5 San Diego)

San Diego Padres newcomers: 1 player to keep, 1 to send far away and 1 to debate (Fansided)

MLB News

Slumping Harper ditches beard, comes through ‘for the boys’ (MLB.com)

Domínguez (3 hits, HR) makes himself at home in Bronx (MLB.com)

Glasnow ties career high with 14 K’s to help Rays take series (MLB.com)

Strider struggles vs. Cardinals as Braves lose third straight (MLB.com)

9-run 5th inning propels Marlins to 6-game win streak (MLB.com)

Former MLBers feel like kids again playing Bananas (MLB.com)

‘23 Draftees off to hot starts — one for each team (MLB.com)

Mariners’ 3 homers, Gilbert’s 9 K’s lead to victory in Cincy finale (MLB.com)

Manning’s season over (broken foot) after 119.5 mph comebacker. But he got the out (MLB.com)

Watch out! 5 clubs that could play spoiler in the stretch run (MLB.com)

Postseason Watch: Bracket, key matchups and more (MLB.com)

MLB postseason tiebreaker rules, explained (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

