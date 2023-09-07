Padres Reacts Survey: Would A.J. Preller sell at the deadline if he got a redo?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Good morning Padres fans! We’ve got a new survey question for the Gaslamp Ball community after the San Diego Padres have taken themselves well out of the Wild Card race despite making some additions at the trade deadline.

As you know, A.J. Preller went out and acquired Ji-Man Choi, Rich Hill, Garrett Cooper and Scott Barlow on August 1 to try to make this year’s team a little bit better but those moves ended up backfiring.

Sure, Barlow hasn’t allowed a run in 10 of his 11 appearances out of the bullpen but it hasn’t really mattered because of where San Diego sits in the standings. At least they have him under control for another year. Cooper hasn’t been terrible at the plate (.748 OPS in 25 G) but was he worth trading for considering he’s headed to free agency at the end of the season anyway?

The Pirates Preller acquired have really made his deadline look bad. Ji-Man Choi had an injury before coming to San Diego and then he’s gotten hurt multiple times since arriving—once at the big league level (rib) and once during his rehab assignment (foot). Choi didn’t get a single hit wearing a Padres uniform and he—like Cooper—is headed to free agency.

Yes, Hill has had to step into an elevated and maybe unfair role since Joe Musgrove injured his shoulder but he still has been pathetic (his wording not mine). The 43-year-old has allowed 23 earned runs, eight homers and 30 hits in 19.1 innings.

The Padres were three games under .500 at the deadline. Instead of realizing this wasn’t the year, Preller decided to acquire talent, waste Blake Snell’s Cy Young season and Josh Hader in his prime when he could’ve traded them and put the franchise in a better spot moving forward.

So below is the question we have for you this week:

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/W3SBD4/">Please take our survey</a>

If Preller had a redo, I’m not so sure he would’ve sold Snell and Hader because this was the roster he constructed before the season so he obviously is going to want to believe in the talent despite the results screaming not to do what he did. Preller didn’t want to admit this was a failure but now this has become an even worse look for him and his front office.