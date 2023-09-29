Padres Reacts Survey Results: Do you want San Diego to finish above .500?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked earlier this week if they want the Padres to finish above .500 and the results are here...

The ultimate goal is for the Padres to win games so I’m not surprised that most fans want them to finish with a winning record but as you know, this season hasn’t been a successful one so A.J. Preller getting a winning season out of this wouldn’t properly reflect how disappointing and underwhelming this year was.

Now if you’re telling me the Padres will be in the postseason come Monday if they finish above .500 then yes of course sign me up. But that’s not going to happen.

The Padres have won 11 of their past 13 games and they still need to win out and have the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins lose out to have a shot at making the postseason. They’d also need the Cincinnati Reds to lose their last series of the year against the St. Louis Cardinals to be heading to Milwaukee for the Wild Card series.

That should show how bad they’ve been. So much has to go their way with them winning all of their games down the stretch.

No postseason appearance would demonstrate how bad the season’s been but this Padres team also doesn’t deserve to finish with a winning record.