Padres Reacts Survey: Do you want San Diego to finish above .500?

The goal for any team is to win games so this week’s survey question might seem dumb but it’s a valid question based on what has happened this season.

A winning record doesn’t get the Padres into the postseason. It also doesn’t properly represent how bad of a season it has been for this franchise. The Padres haven’t been above .500 since mid-May and are winless in extra innings with a terrible 7-23 record in one-run games.

When we look back two decades from now on the 2023 season, I don’t want people to see a winning record and think ‘hey that was a pretty nice year’.

Because it wasn’t. It was a failure.

