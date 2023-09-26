 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres respond to ‘dysfunctional’ rumors

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres push back against reports there’s a lack of leadership in a dysfunctional franchise (AP News)

San Diego Padres rumors: Juan Soto’s future still hanging in the balance? (Fansided)

MLB News

Power Rankings: Where we stand with one week to go (MLB.com)

Braves GM on Acuña vs. Olson for MVP, long-term deals and more (MLB.com)

An emotional goodbye in Votto’s potential final Cincy home game (MLB.com)

Boone focused on ‘24 Yanks, not job status (MLB.com)

Postseason Watch: Bracket, tiebreakers and more (MLB.com)

Former MLBer is playing for Greece ... at 57 years old (MLB.com)

How this Red Sox hurler put together a career year at 37 (MLB.com)

With tears in his dad’s eyes, Kerkering shines in MLB debut (MLB.com)

These ‘25 and ‘26 Draft prospects stood out at States Play (MLB.com)

Full schedule for 2023 MLB Postseason (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

Orioles tie franchise-best road record, reduce magic number to 3 (MLB.com)

The biggest ‘spoilers’ in MLB history (MLB.com)

How the Twins reclaimed the AL Central crown (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...