Good Morning San Diego: Padres respond to ‘dysfunctional’ rumors

San Diego Padres News
Padres push back against reports there’s a lack of leadership in a dysfunctional franchise (AP News)
San Diego Padres rumors: Juan Soto’s future still hanging in the balance? (Fansided)
MLB News
Power Rankings: Where we stand with one week to go (MLB.com)
Braves GM on Acuña vs. Olson for MVP, long-term deals and more (MLB.com)
An emotional goodbye in Votto’s potential final Cincy home game (MLB.com)
Boone focused on ‘24 Yanks, not job status (MLB.com)
Postseason Watch: Bracket, tiebreakers and more (MLB.com)
Former MLBer is playing for Greece ... at 57 years old (MLB.com)
How this Red Sox hurler put together a career year at 37 (MLB.com)
With tears in his dad’s eyes, Kerkering shines in MLB debut (MLB.com)
These ‘25 and ‘26 Draft prospects stood out at States Play (MLB.com)
Full schedule for 2023 MLB Postseason (MLB.com)
Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)
Orioles tie franchise-best road record, reduce magic number to 3 (MLB.com)
The biggest ‘spoilers’ in MLB history (MLB.com)
Loading comments...