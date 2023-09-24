Padres Reacts Survey Results: Are the leadership problems actually Bob Melvin’s fault?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked last week if they think the recently reported leadership problems are Bob Melvin’s fault. The results are here...

If you read The Athletic’s report from Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin last week, you know that these problems aren’t Melvin’s fault. President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller seems to be the main problem.

He was here in 2021 when Lin and Rosenthal came out with a long piece similar to this one they just wrote about culture problems. Melvin came to San Diego expecting to be able to do what he did in Oakland, which was having the front office just do their job and allow him to manage the team.

While final in-game decisions are obviously still Melvin’s, it appears that some of the coaches have been talked to by Preller about certain things to do with players, which expectedly would irritate Melvin and communication issues have arose.

One player went as far to say the two’s relationship is “unfixable”. I just don’t see how Melvin would be the one making it unfixable. It’s probably the guy who’s had negative things reported about him in the past.

