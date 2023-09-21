 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Should Padres ‘run it back’ in 2024?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, September 21, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Why Padres should run it back in 2024 despite down year (CBS Sports)

Former Padres Flameout Released By Struggling AL Squad (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Guardians preparing for end of the Terry Francona era (CBS Sports)

Yusei Kikuchi blames cramp on ‘only’ sleeping 11 hours (CBS Sports)

Red Sox haven’t requested Mike Hazen interview yet (CBS Sports)

Twins’ Correa on IL less than two weeks before playoffs (CBS Sports)

Michael King’s move to starter may be Yankees’ answer (CBS Sports)

Six questions about Shohei Ohtani’s free agency (CBS Sports)

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani undergoes elbow surgery (CBS Sports)

2023 MLB playoff picture, standings (CBS Sports)

Postseason Watch: Bracket, key matchups and more (MLB.com)

Retrace Dodgers’ path to the postseason (MLB.com)

These in-season callups sparked World Series titles (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

These teams are on historic playoff streaks (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...