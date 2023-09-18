Peter Seidler releases statement to Padres fans

San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler released a statement this morning via the team’s social media channels, which included an update on his personal health:

Official statement from Padres Chairman Peter Seidler: pic.twitter.com/dKGTr9qVw9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 18, 2023

Obviously we’re wishing the best to Peter and his family. This year had to have been tough on him because of the results on the field and adding on this to it had to have been tough to deal with.

Seidler will be watching tonight when the Padres are back at home for their final home stand of the year.