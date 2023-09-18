 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Peter Seidler releases statement to Padres fans

The Padres chairman shared a personal update

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Texas Rangers v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler released a statement this morning via the team’s social media channels, which included an update on his personal health:

Obviously we’re wishing the best to Peter and his family. This year had to have been tough on him because of the results on the field and adding on this to it had to have been tough to deal with.

Seidler will be watching tonight when the Padres are back at home for their final home stand of the year.

