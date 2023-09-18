 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres linked to Mike Trout trade rumors

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, September 18, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres Rumors: Writer Proposes Deal to Get 3-Time MVP Mike Trout in San Diego (Sports Illustrated)

Padres achieve first four-game winning streak of 2023 with victory over A’s (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

From Baní to The Land, J-Ram a giant among marginalized youth (MLB.com)

O’s ‘trying to wake the world up’ after clinching playoff berth (MLB.com)

‘Another step to go’: Rays clinch playoff spot, set sights on AL East crown (MLB.com)

‘Strange things happen’: Wacky bounce deals blow to Yanks’ slim hopes (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Top teams making postseason plans (MLB.com)

Another walk-off! Blue Jays move into 2nd Wild Card spot (MLB.com)

Marlins blow out Braves in sweep, move into 3rd NL Wild Card spot (MLB.com)

Marte’s HR helps D-backs pass Cubs in Wild Card race (MLB.com)

5 series with huge playoff implications this week (MLB.com)

What’s next for Dodgers after clinching NL West? (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

How early division clinchers have fared (MLB.com)

These teams are on historic playoff streaks (MLB.com)

They got outscored — but got to October (MLB.com)

