Padres Reacts Survey Results: Should San Diego shut down Manny Machado?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked last week if they think the San Diego Padres should shut down Manny Machado for the year. The results are here...

I’m not surprised how many fans think it’s right for the Padres to shut down Machado. He’s clearly not feeling great and he’s been DHing for the last couple weeks. If he can’t play third base because of the tennis elbow he’s dealing with, then why even keep playing considering the season is over?

It’s not like San Diego is fighting for a postseason spot. Of course then it would make sense to fight through it and play because Machado is a threat at the plate. But that’s not the case. Padres fans don’t need this elbow injury continuing to linger or for the 31-year-old to hurt something else going into the offseason.

The majority of us understand the Padres should shut him down but it seems like Machado runs the show in terms of what he does and doesn’t do so it doesn’t seem likely he will get shut down because it’s his decision.

Separate from this topic, there’s a ton of talk about the unofficial captain of the team, as Kevin Acee wrote a long piece Friday about Machado as a leader and the team lacking a real winning culture. I recommend you checking that out.