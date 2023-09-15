 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres face A’s in three-game series

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, September 15, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Injuries: Scherzer, Orioles, Alcantara, Padres, Ohtani (MLB.com)

Downtown San Diego residents want the city to pull the plug on Padres concerts (CBS 8)

MLB News

MLB honors Clemente’s legacy across baseball today (MLB.com)

Raley’s go-ahead blast puts Rays one back of O’s in AL East (MLB.com)

Rangers tighten AL West race with sweep of Jays (MLB.com)

Judge’s slam lifts Yanks in ‘23 finale with Sox (MLB.com)

Rookies power Twins closer to AL Central title (MLB.com)

Birthday homers, Statcast standouts among 10 wild stats from the week (MLB.com)

We’ve seen more Top 100 prospects in the bigs than ever before (MLB.com)

Mets honor women’s baseball trailblazer Maybelle Blair (MLB.com)

Each team’s best stretch-drive run (MLB.com)

How early division clinchers have fared (MLB.com)

MLB postseason tiebreaker rules, explained (MLB.com)

7 unlikely players contributing for playoff contenders (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...