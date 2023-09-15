Good Morning San Diego: Padres face A’s in three-game series

San Diego Padres News
Injuries: Scherzer, Orioles, Alcantara, Padres, Ohtani (MLB.com)
Downtown San Diego residents want the city to pull the plug on Padres concerts (CBS 8)
MLB News
MLB honors Clemente’s legacy across baseball today (MLB.com)
Raley’s go-ahead blast puts Rays one back of O’s in AL East (MLB.com)
Rangers tighten AL West race with sweep of Jays (MLB.com)
Judge’s slam lifts Yanks in ‘23 finale with Sox (MLB.com)
Rookies power Twins closer to AL Central title (MLB.com)
Birthday homers, Statcast standouts among 10 wild stats from the week (MLB.com)
We’ve seen more Top 100 prospects in the bigs than ever before (MLB.com)
Mets honor women’s baseball trailblazer Maybelle Blair (MLB.com)
Each team’s best stretch-drive run (MLB.com)
How early division clinchers have fared (MLB.com)
MLB postseason tiebreaker rules, explained (MLB.com)
7 unlikely players contributing for playoff contenders (MLB.com)
