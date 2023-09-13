 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Yu Darvish out for year

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Darvish (stress reaction in elbow) shut down for rest of ‘23 (MLB.com)

Padres’ Yu Darvish Shut Down for Rest of 2023 MLB Season With Elbow Injury (Bleacher Report)

Padres shut down starter Yu Darvish for the season due to persistent elbow injury (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Place Rich Hill On Waivers (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

Scherzer exits with right triceps spasm, but Texas gains in WC chase (MLB.com)

Olson hits 51st home run, tying Braves’ franchise record (MLB.com)

One day after debut anniversary, Waino earns win No. 199 (MLB.com)

Rodón K’s nine to help Yankees complete sweep of Fenway twin bill (MLB.com)

Castro, with new ‘dad ability,’ hits decisive blast for Twins (MLB.com)

Peralta continues torrid stretch, reaches 200 K’s (MLB.com)

‘What I’m about is winning’: J-Rod laser-focused after joining 30-30 club (MLB.com)

Here’s the all-breakout prospect team (MLB.com)

Postseason spot clinched, what’s next for Braves? (MLB.com)

7 unlikely players contributing for playoff contenders (MLB.com)

MLB postseason tiebreaker rules, explained (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

