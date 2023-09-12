 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres shutting down Yu Darvish for rest of 2023 season

Darvish has a bone spur in his elbow

By Ben Fadden
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin told the media before tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers that they are shutting down Yu Darvish. The 37-year-old has a bone spur in his elbow and will be resting for a few weeks.

Darvish finishes the season with a 4.56 ERA in 136.1 innings. His last start was August 25 in Milwaukee where he allowed five runs in just four innings of work.

