Padres shutting down Yu Darvish for rest of 2023 season

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin told the media before tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers that they are shutting down Yu Darvish. The 37-year-old has a bone spur in his elbow and will be resting for a few weeks.

Darvish finishes the season with a 4.56 ERA in 136.1 innings. His last start was August 25 in Milwaukee where he allowed five runs in just four innings of work.