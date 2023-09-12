 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres in Mike Trout sweepstakes?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres Daily: Finally finished; differential diminished; Carpenter’s resilience (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres rumors: Get ready for the Mike Trout hype train (Fansided)

MLB News

Power Rankings: New team joins Top 5 as playoff races heat up (MLB.com)

Cubs set to call up top prospect Crow-Armstrong (source) (MLB.com)

Acuña’s big hit secures Braves postseason berth (MLB.com)

Yankees no-hit into 11th inning — but walk off in 13th (MLB.com)

Domínguez out for season with torn UCL (MLB.com)

Frelick’s unreal wall-crashing gem keeps no-no alive — for a bit (MLB.com)

Piazza’s post-9/11 HR brought ‘incredible release of emotion’ to NY, nation (MLB.com)

5 big series to watch this week (MLB.com)

Postseason Watch: Bracket, tiebreakers and more (MLB.com)

The best players who haven’t won a World Series — yet (MLB.com)

7 unlikely players contributing for playoff contenders (MLB.com)

Watch out! 5 clubs that could play spoiler in the stretch run (MLB.com)

MLB postseason tiebreaker rules, explained (MLB.com)

Who holds the postseason tiebreakers in 2023? (MLB.com)

