Report: Padres not expected to bring back Blake Snell

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale is reporting that the San Diego Padres are not expected to re-sign Blake Snell, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Would you give $200 million to Blake Snell?



(via @BNightengale)

Considering how much money has already been committed to Yu Darvish ($78 million for five more years) and Joe Musgrove ($80 million for four more years) in the rotation, San Diego shouldn’t be expected to re-sign Snell, especially when he’s going to be the most coveted free agent starter available.

Yes, Shohei Ohtani intends on pitching again but Snell will be able to contribute on the mound right when he signs his deal. Julio Urias was also going to be popular among pitcher needy teams but he’s in some deep trouble off the field.

Giving $200 million to Snell probably isn’t the right decision for a team that already has a bunch of long-term contracts and needs pitching depth in the offseason—not just one elite arm that they’d just be bringing back to an under .500 team.

No doubt Snell is having a tremendous season (2.52 ERA with 209 K) but the Padres have already been caught giving out contracts to veteran players at their peak. Should they really give out another huge contract to a guy who probably won’t have a better season than the one he’s having right now?

It may be best for Peter Seidler to let another owner be the desperate one this time around.