Good Morning San Diego: Padres ‘expected’ to trade Juan Soto?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, September 1, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

The San Diego Padres Aren’t Just Bad, They’re Making History In The Worst Way (Outkick)

Padres Rumors: Several GMs Expect Juan Soto to be Traded This Offseason (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

‘They’re the best, and it’s not even close’: MLB execs on how to beat the Braves (ESPN.com)

Sources: D.R. investigating 2nd Franco complaint (ESPN.com)

Sources: Yanks add prospects Dominguez, Wells (ESPN.com)

Red-hot Harper blasts 300th career home run (ESPN.com)

Giants activate Yastrzemski after month on IL (ESPN.com)

Dodgers recall right-hander Pepiot from Triple-A (ESPN.com)

Mariners’ Rodríguez out again with sore foot (ESPN.com)

Ranking potential September call-ups (ESPN.com)

40-40? We could see something even more rare (MLB.com)

It’s the baseball game that never ends — on purpose and for charity (MLB.com)

Bill me! Mets’ scoreboard trolls Shohei (MLB.com)

‘Swingable Art:’ The company behind MLB’s coolest bats (MLB.com)

8 players who are much better than expected (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

