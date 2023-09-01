Good Morning San Diego: Padres ‘expected’ to trade Juan Soto?

San Diego Padres News
The San Diego Padres Aren’t Just Bad, They’re Making History In The Worst Way (Outkick)
Padres Rumors: Several GMs Expect Juan Soto to be Traded This Offseason (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
‘They’re the best, and it’s not even close’: MLB execs on how to beat the Braves (ESPN.com)
Sources: D.R. investigating 2nd Franco complaint (ESPN.com)
Sources: Yanks add prospects Dominguez, Wells (ESPN.com)
Red-hot Harper blasts 300th career home run (ESPN.com)
Giants activate Yastrzemski after month on IL (ESPN.com)
Dodgers recall right-hander Pepiot from Triple-A (ESPN.com)
Mariners’ Rodríguez out again with sore foot (ESPN.com)
Ranking potential September call-ups (ESPN.com)
40-40? We could see something even more rare (MLB.com)
It’s the baseball game that never ends — on purpose and for charity (MLB.com)
Bill me! Mets’ scoreboard trolls Shohei (MLB.com)
‘Swingable Art:’ The company behind MLB’s coolest bats (MLB.com)
Loading comments...