Juan Soto admits to Padres giving up vs. Mariners

There have been some San Diego Padres fans who have accused their team of having no fight this season. Manager Bob Melvin even mentioned at one point earlier this season that they need to fight a little bit more. Now superstar players like Juan Soto are essentially saying it too.

Soto’s comments came after San Diego lost their fourth consecutive game and second to the Seattle Mariners. The 24-year-old went 0-for-8 in the series, striking out four times.

His teammate, Manny Machado, also had some harsh comments about the team’s play. “Unacceptable,” Manny Machado told Kevin Acee postgame. “I mean, he made some good pitches. We just couldn’t capitalize on it. But yeah, we’re way better than that, than what we did today.”

When players in the clubhouse are admitting to unacceptable performances and giving up during games you know it’s bad. How are fans supposed to believe that this team can go win it all (or even make the postseason) when some of the players might not even believe it?

These next couple of weeks are going to be huge for San Diego, as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks seven times, the Miami Marlins three times and the 70-win Baltimore Orioles a few times as well. The Padres could get back in it with some series wins over Arizona and Miami—or they could find themselves further out of it if things continue to go south.