Good Morning San Diego: Padres call up Jose Azocar

San Diego Padres News
‘We want to push the gifted’: Padres promote catching prospect Ethan Salas to Fort Wayne (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres recall ex-Detroit Tigers outfielder from minor leagues (MLive.com)
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Compared to Padres Legend by Dave Roberts (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Schwarber’s two bombs power Phils to big Game 1 win (MLB.com)
10 hitters with a rare blend of speed and power (MLB.com)
McClanahan (forearm) likely out for season; surgery possible (MLB.com)
Luisangel Acuña emulating All-Star big bro in journey to the bigs (MLB.com)
Tracking Ohtani’s Triple Crown chances (MLB.com)
MLB announces 2023 Postseason schedule (MLB.com)
Mariners calling up top pitching prospect Hancock (sources) (MLB.com)
USA women’s baseball team wants to ‘rule the entire world’ (MLB.com)
MiLB Player of the Week Spotlight: Mariners’ Harry Ford (MLB.com)
Pirates rookie somehow avoids pickoff with sweet swim move (MLB.com)
No. 2 pick Dylan Crews hammers first pro HR: ‘It felt really good’ (MLB.com)
Travis Bazzana could be first Australian to be drafted No. 1 overall (MLB.com)
Loading comments...