Padres Reacts Survey: Should Rich Hill continue to be in the rotation?

Rich Hill was acquired by the Padres to probably make some spot starts and make a few starts while Michael Wacha is out. Did A.J. Preller trade for Hill expecting him to make more than a few starts? Probably not.

That’s the situation the Padres find themselves in though because Joe Musgrove has been shut down for three weeks—meaning he’ll be sidelined longer than that because he has to ramp back up when he’s cleared to start throwing again.

Padres fans got their first look at Hill on Sunday night and it wasn’t pretty. The 43-year-old allowed six runs in just three innings of work in front of a packed Petco Park and national television audience.

On social media, some fans thought Hill shouldn’t have even started the game. Some thought it should’ve been Pedro Avila, who pitched four scoreless innings in relief before allowing a solo homer to Mookie Betts.

So should Hill be done in the rotation or should he get a little bit longer of a leash?

