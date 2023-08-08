Padres call up Jose Azocar to be fourth outfielder

The San Diego Padres have been without a fourth outfielder for a while now but that time has come to an end, as Jose Azocar was called up this morning ahead of San Diego’s series opener in Seattle against the Mariners.

The #Padres have recalled OF José Azocar from Triple-A El Paso and optioned INF Matthew Batten to El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 8, 2023

Matt Carpenter should be off the roster over Matthew Batten based on who can help the team more on the field but the Padres are opting to keep Carpenter’s veteran presence in the clubhouse.

Carpenter has a 68 OPS+ this season (32% below league average) and hasn’t played since July 24, which was two weeks ago. Despite him having zero impact on the field, he’s dealing with his situation as well as he can.

Props to Matt Carpenter for handling his situation so well



(via @sdutKevinAcee) pic.twitter.com/yWqKNryf33 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 7, 2023

As for Azocar, he hasn’t played with the big league club since June 1. He hit .264 with a .689 OPS in 48 games with El Paso since going down on June 2.