Padres Reacts Survey Results: Fans think Scott Barlow will be the best addition

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked last week which of the Padres trade deadline additions will be the best. The results are here...

It’s important to note this survey was put out before Scott Barlow gave up a combined eight runs in his last two appearances against the Los Angeles Dodgers so perhaps if this same survey was put out this morning the results would be different.

Now with this said, none of the other deadline additions thus far have made much of an impact (or at least a positive one). Ji-Man Choi has yet to get a hit in four games. Garrett Cooper has scored a run but only has four plate appearances.

Rich Hill started on Sunday night and couldn’t get into the fourth inning, as he allowed six runs in three innings of work. The 43-year-old called his performance “crap” after the game.

Honesty and accountability coming from Rich Hill



Getting back to Barlow, there was a valid reason for Padres fans to think he’ll have the biggest impact on this team. He’s not a rental so he’ll be here for 2024 as well and he was dominant in 2021 and 2022, posting a sub 2.50 ERA in both seasons. That wasn’t a long time ago.

So can pitching coach Ruben Niebla and the Padres find what was working for Barlow back then and get him to do that now like they did with Josh Hader when he came over from the Milwaukee Brewers last season? That’s the million dollar question.