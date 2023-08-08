Good Morning San Diego: Padres must replace Joe Musgrove

San Diego Padres News
Padres’ options to replace Joe Musgrove (MLB.com)
Padres Daily: Matt Carpenter shows rare dignity and grace. Plus, ticket prices are going up. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Drafting top World Series contenders after Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
6 suspended for CWS-CLE fracas; Anderson gets 6 games, Ramírez 3 (MLB.com)
Bazzana could be first Australian to be drafted No. 1 overall (MLB.com)
Valdez, Freeman named Players of the Week (MLB.com)
Bryce goes full dad mode with upset young fan (MLB.com)
9 hits in first 3 games?! Unstoppable rookie keys Blue Jays’ rout (MLB.com)
Guardians claim Laureano off waivers from A’s (MLB.com)
5 series to watch with plenty of postseason implications (MLB.com)
Is a callup in the cards for red-hot Rafaela? (MLB.com)
Turner answers ovations with game-winning HR (MLB.com)
Mead’s callup sparks intercontinental family odyssey (MLB.com)
Witt’s bat makes history, then gets taken away (MLB.com)
‘Huge relief’: Dad’s surgery a success as Bradley plays in RBI WS (MLB.com)
Loading comments...