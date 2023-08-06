Padres season ticket holders will see price increase in 2024

San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner informed season ticket holders Sunday evening that they will see an increase in the cost of their tickets next season. It isn’t known exactly how much prices will increase.

While this isn’t news season ticket holders wanted to read, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

The Padres are losing millions of dollars from Bally Sports because they aren’t continuing to broadcast their games on television and the payroll rose in 2023 yet again. They have to pay the players somehow and it is a business so the organization is going to look to find ways to earn a profit.

The Padres know most of their members will continue to pay thousands of dollars to come to the games regardless of if they raise the prices or not so again it’s not surprising to see them do this.

Now, is it the best look to announce this when the team wouldn’t make the postseason if the season ended today? Of course not but at least they’re giving some type of warning before deposits have to be made.

According to Greupner, Padres members will continue to receive the following benefits: